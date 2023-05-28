As related to this question and the calculator at ssa.gov, they tend to say: stop working at 62 and start claiming benefits at 62, or stop working at 70 and start claiming benefits at 70.

However, what if I stop working at 62, and start claiming benefits at 70? Should I just mark it as stop working at 62 and start claiming benefits at 62, but then, add 8% per year for 8 years (62 to 70), and about 3% inflation per year, meaning it is about 8 x 8% + 8 x 3% = 64% + 24% = 88% to the age 62 number, and assume that it is the number I get if I claim at 70 and will receive that for as long as I live, with a 3% inflation adjustment per year?

That's because I feel a bit horrified if I have to work from age 62 to 70... imagine interviewing at 65 and competing with all the candidates who are 28, 35, 38, or even 45.

Or what if we stop working at age 59 or 60, and start claiming benefits at 70? That calculator seems to use age 62 for stop working even if you enter an age under 62, and assume there is income in between that and 62.