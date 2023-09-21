So, from what I understand:

APR: rate advertised to borrowers (without compounding)

APY: rate advertised to lenders (with compounding)

So, for a loan with APR of 6%, that compounds monthly:

APY = (1 + (0.06/12)) ** 12 - 1 = 6.18%

However, let's now put these numbers in an Amortization Calculator:

Now if I'm a Lender, my APY would be total interest / loan amount , right?

Well, if I do:

3,279.72 / 100,000.00 = 3.28% (which is lower than 6.18%)

Why is this lower?