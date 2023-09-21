0

So, from what I understand:

  • APR: rate advertised to borrowers (without compounding)
  • APY: rate advertised to lenders (with compounding)

So, for a loan with APR of 6%, that compounds monthly:

  • APY = (1 + (0.06/12)) ** 12 - 1 = 6.18%

However, let's now put these numbers in an Amortization Calculator: enter image description here

Now if I'm a Lender, my APY would be total interest / loan amount, right?

Well, if I do:

  • 3,279.72 / 100,000.00 = 3.28% (which is lower than 6.18%)

Why is this lower?

  1. Does the APY for amortization schedules work differently (because interest is front-loaded or whatever)? But since the loan only lasts one year, how would that even make a difference?
  2. How would things change if the loan lasted say, 5 years?
Why is this lower?

Does the APY for amortization schedules work differently (because interest is front-loaded or whatever)? But since the loan only lasts one year, how would that even make a difference? How would things change if the loan lasted say, 5 years?

The amortization schedule doesn't work well for this comparison because the monthly payment decreases the amount of principal that is subject to interest each subsequent month. You can see on the schedule that the interest for each month is 0.5% (6%/12) of the remaining principal from the prior month. You could say their net yield was 3.28% of the loaned amount, but since the loaned amount decreased each month it isn't a good way to illustrate the difference between APY and APR

A simpler APR and APY comparison would be a scenario in which the amount subject to interest for the period is comparable (no payments/additions to initial balance) and the difference is due only to compounding.

Per https://www.capitalone.com/learn-grow/money-management/apr-vs-apy/ (first hit when websearching "apr vs apy vs interest rate"):

APR represents the amount of interest you might be charged when you borrow money.
The lower the APR, the less you may have to pay in interest when you borrow. 
APY represents the amount of interest you might earn when you save money.
The higher the APY, the more you may earn in interest when you save.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau explains that when considering APR versus interest rates, “APR is a broader measure of the cost of borrowing money.” APR can include the interest rate plus other costs, like lender fees, closing costs and insurance. If there are no lender fees included in the APR, the APR and interest rate may be the same.

APR is sometimes called the "effective rate".

APY is [also] a broader measure than just the interest rate. That’s because it also reflects compound interest and how often compounding happens in a year.

APR can be more useful when looking at what it costs to borrow money, while APY can be more helpful in understanding how much interest you made on a deposit account.

Note that paying "points" on a loan to reduce its interest rate may or may not actually affect the total cost more than just borrowing that much less. Always run the numbers.

