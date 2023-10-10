First off I’d like to thank the active user community here for providing such detailed answers to even the most ill-informed questions. I truly appreciate the expert feedback to my questions and others that I’ve read across this forum.

My question is are there any type of home mortgage loans where the amortized monthly payments are equally distributed towards the interest and principal? I understand this would violate the current formulas used to calculate amortized mortgage payments in use today across the lending industry. However would it not give a lender a significant competitive advantage if they advertised and offered a mortgage repayment schedule where monthly payments were more equally distributed to interest and principal from the start of the loan instead of slowly increasing against principal and decreasing against interest over the duration of the loan? More borrowers would flock to this type of lender because they would increase their equity by paying down the principal faster than traditional loans offered today.

I appreciate banks and lenders are also in the business of making money and maximizing profits, but I also wonder if a different formula or repayment schedule would ever be offered that’s more equitable to the borrower. In my example of payments being split 50/50 between interest and principal from the start of the loan, the borrower would build equity a lot faster and therefore have the ability to refinance and use that equity to purchase another property, thus needing to obtain another loan and helping fuel the economy even further. Any feedback is much appreciated.