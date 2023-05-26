Has anyone created an amortization schedule for a loan with a variable interest rate that also compounds 2x per year?

The loan has a set payment amount (15k monthly), but because the interest is variable the repayment term for the loan fluctuates, though it's usually between 60 and 66 months. The loan start date was 6 months ago and the rate has changed 3 times since then. Normally the lender would be providing this but they have left it up to the borrower (my sibling) who is not financially literate so it's fallen to me. Amortization is not something I am very good at calculating, and trying to come up with a schedule that accounts for the compounding has me stumped. Does anyone know what the formula I should be using is?

Thanks in advance for any advice!