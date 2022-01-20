Problem

How to calculate Effective Annual Interest Rate (EAR) and Annual Percentage Rate (APR) with fees (in R) ?

I am interested in getting to know how much I am actually paying interest when fees are taken into account and I assume EAR is the way to go, but correct me if I am wrong.

I tried to implement APR below as in the investopedia description but APR is lower than nominal interest so it is certainly not correct (should be around 3.5%)

What I have tried

Below an MVE which also explains the problem in more detail:

rm(list=ls()) library(reprex) # define costs, fees and interests price <- 24800 monthly_payment <- 280 deposit <- 4000 loan_term <- 5*12 #in months initial_fee <- 300 monthly_fee <- 12 nominal_interest <- 2/100 monthly_interest <- nominal_interest/12 # initiate fixed costs, interest fees and total costs for the loop handling_charges <- initial_fee interest_fees <- 0 total_costs <- handling_charges # substracting initial payment from the what is left variable left <- price - deposit #calculating how much of dept is left after loan period and how much interest has accumulated for (i in 1:loan_term) { left_last_month <- left left <- left*(1+monthly_interest) interest_fees_mo <- (left-left_last_month) interest_fees <- interest_fees + interest_fees_mo handling_charges <- handling_charges + monthly_fee total_costs <- total_costs+ interest_fees_mo + monthly_fee left <- left+monthly_fee-monthly_payment } #https://www.investopedia.com/terms/a/apr.asp #https://www.investopedia.com/terms/e/effectiveinterest.asp apr_100 <- (( (total_costs/price) /(loan_term*30.4375) # number of days in the loan term ) *365.25) # number of days in a year apr <- apr_100*100 # ear ??? share_of_loan_100 <- (total_costs/price)*100 share_of_loan_100 #> [1] 9.632864 left # after loan period ends #> [1] 6088.95 interest_fees #> [1] 1368.95 handling_charges #> [1] 1020 total_costs #> [1] 2388.95 apr # wrong #> [1] 1.926573 # ear # ????

Definitions from investopedia:

APR

EAR, no fees taken into account