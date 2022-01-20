0

Problem

How to calculate Effective Annual Interest Rate (EAR) and Annual Percentage Rate (APR) with fees (in R) ?

I am interested in getting to know how much I am actually paying interest when fees are taken into account and I assume EAR is the way to go, but correct me if I am wrong.

I tried to implement APR below as in the investopedia description but APR is lower than nominal interest so it is certainly not correct (should be around 3.5%)

What I have tried

Below an MVE which also explains the problem in more detail:

rm(list=ls())
library(reprex)

# define costs, fees and interests
price <- 24800
monthly_payment <- 280
deposit <- 4000
loan_term <- 5*12 #in months
initial_fee <- 300
monthly_fee <- 12
nominal_interest <- 2/100
monthly_interest <- nominal_interest/12

# initiate fixed costs, interest fees and total costs for the loop
handling_charges <- initial_fee
interest_fees <- 0
total_costs <- handling_charges

# substracting initial payment from the what is left variable
left <- price - deposit

#calculating how much of dept is left after loan period and how much interest has accumulated
for (i in 1:loan_term) {
  left_last_month   <- left
  left              <- left*(1+monthly_interest)
  interest_fees_mo  <- (left-left_last_month)
  interest_fees     <- interest_fees + interest_fees_mo 
  handling_charges  <- handling_charges + monthly_fee
  total_costs       <- total_costs+ interest_fees_mo + monthly_fee
  left              <- left+monthly_fee-monthly_payment
}

#https://www.investopedia.com/terms/a/apr.asp
#https://www.investopedia.com/terms/e/effectiveinterest.asp
 
apr_100 <- 
  ((
    (total_costs/price)
    /(loan_term*30.4375) # number of days in the loan term
    )
   *365.25)             # number of days in a year

apr <- apr_100*100

# ear ???


share_of_loan_100 <- (total_costs/price)*100
share_of_loan_100
#> [1] 9.632864

left # after loan period ends
#> [1] 6088.95
interest_fees
#> [1] 1368.95
handling_charges
#> [1] 1020
total_costs
#> [1] 2388.95
apr   # wrong
#> [1] 1.926573
# ear # ????

Created on 2022-01-20 by the reprex package (v2.0.1)

Definitions from investopedia:

APR

APR

EAR, no fees taken into account

EAR, no fees taken into account

