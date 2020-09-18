I've heard that student loan interest rates are typically low compared to other kinds of loans.

I think I get the subsidization part of it, i.e. the federal government discounts interest, presumbly to support higher education.

But why would even unsubsidized loans have lower rates than other types of loans, when the repayment terms seem to favor the borrowers? That is, typically the lender doesn't see any repayment until after graduation (or unenrollment), and doesn't collect any interest during that period, right? So what's in it for the lenders to charge such low interest?

It's possible I just don't know the first thing about how lenders make money. And Googling "Why are student loan interest rates low?" only turns up results about why student loan interest rates are high.