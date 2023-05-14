Stack Exchange Network
- Margin interest is a deductible investment expense on a US 1040 Schedule A as an itemized deduction
- Margin interest can be carried over year over year until it is fully deducted
- If the standard deduction exceeds a taxpayer's itemized deductions, they may opt to take the standard deduction instead of itemized Schedule A deductions
If a taxpayer opts to take the standard deduction, is the unclaimed margin interest carryable to future years where they may opt for Schedule A itemized deductions?
