  • Margin interest is a deductible investment expense on a US 1040 Schedule A as an itemized deduction
  • Margin interest can be carried over year over year until it is fully deducted
  • If the standard deduction exceeds a taxpayer's itemized deductions, they may opt to take the standard deduction instead of itemized Schedule A deductions

If a taxpayer opts to take the standard deduction, is the unclaimed margin interest carryable to future years where they may opt for Schedule A itemized deductions?

