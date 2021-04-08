I need to amend my 2019 taxes as I filled out the deductions incorrectly (need to submit 1040x). I have filed 1040s and 2555s for the past 5 years with a tax home in Germany. Can I use the standard single deduction amount on form 1040 line 9 (12,200) if I am filing a 2555? Using the standard deduction brings my amount on line 11b to 0. I make well under the limit of $105,900 (roughly $27,000), but I only find examples well over the exemption amount. Or do I have to complete Schedule A for 1040 when my itemized deductions are around $6000? Additionally, would I just note this change on line 2 of form 1040x and explain in part III?