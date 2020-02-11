0

I am preparing for next year's taxes (this year is already in the books). By next year I will have purchased a new home, and so I think I will qualify for itemized deductions.

Reading up on it now, it seems it might be difficult to amass greater than the new high-limit standard deduction (for married filing jointly). One reason is because the closing is not until mid-year. According to some sites that explain the new higher standard deductions, once you can itemize under the old tax laws, your tax savings become higher (seemingly not linearly).

My question is, does raising the standard deduction preclude savings by taxpayers? It seems this particular law prevents taxpayers from being able to take advantage a previous boon. To put it differently, did this new set of tax laws effectively 'screw' the taxpayers at large?

    It didn't screw anybody. In some sense, it gave everybody the equivalent of a mortgage interest deduction without having to actually pay a mortgage. – chepner 36 mins ago
Raising the standard deduction by itself does not "screw" anybody: either the standard deduction is less than you can itemize, in which case you still itemize and see no change, or it's more than you can itemize, in which case you take the standard deduction and benefit.

What has "screwed" certain taxpayers is the $10k cap on state and local taxes (SALT). The people that have been "screwed" by this provision are those who live in high-cost-of-living areas with high state and local taxes, including property taxes.

Only slight related: eliminating personal exemptions and increasing the child tax credit "screws" people without dependent children but is a boon to people with children. The Trump tax package certainly shifted some tax burden around and whether you like the effects or not probably depends on the degree to which your pile was increased or diminished.

