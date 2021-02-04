I'm filling out a W4 and in 4(b) it asks for "an estimate of (my) 2020 itemized deductions (from Schedule A( Form 1040 or 1040-SR). Such deductions may include qualifying home mortgage interest, charitable contributions, state and local taxes (up to $10,000), and medical expenses in excess of 7.5% of your income)

I see on line 12 of my 1040, it has an amount and to the left it says it's "Standard or Itemized Deductions (from Schedule A)"

My Question: On the W4 it says "Enter an estimate of your 2020 itemized deductions but on the 1040 it says the amount on line 12 is "Standard or Itemized" and I don't see anywhere on that document that has an amount for just itemized, should I go ahead and put the number from line 12 on my W4?

Also: Line 4 of the same W4 asks for "an estimate of your student loan interest, deductible IRA contributions, and certain other adjustments (from Part II of Schedule 1 (Form 1040 or 1040-SR)) but I don't see anything on my 1040 that it refers to as "Schedule" or "Part II" so I don't know what amount I'm looking for.