I work for an American company but live and pay taxes abroad. I filed my 2021 taxes (w-2 employee) without taking advantage of the foreign income deduction (ex. I put a US mailing address as my physical address).

Can I amend my taxes to use the deduction? If so how?

I used the deduction in 2020, and want to use it in 2022. I definitely qualify. I just made some errors in the 2021 filing.