I am a non-resident alien having lived in the USA in 2015-2021. I just found out I'd received a class action settlement for almost $400 back in May 2022. (The funds were deposited into my PayPal account, but somehow I never got a notification.) In case it matters, the settlement is for Facebook biometric information privacy litigation.

After doing some research I found out that this income is taxable (as the settlement is not connected to a personal injury etc.) As a nonresident, I don't get the standard deduction, and do not qualify for any other deductions. All of this means I have to file a US tax return for 2022, owe a non-negligible amount, and am about 1.5 months late. My intent is to fill out the forms myself (there is no way I'm paying $50 for tax prep for this) and file them ASAP.

I'm particularly concerned with three questions: