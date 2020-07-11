0

In 2019 I was a resident US alien for IRS purposes. In September I permanently moved out of the US. Thereafter, I got a job in the foreign country and received foreign salary for the last months of 2019.

According to this IRS guidance, it seems I qualify for dual status taxation (resident until I left and non-resident afterwards). However, I would prefer to file as resident for the whole year (since it seems the paperwork is significantly simpler and I'm allowed to use the standard deduction). My question is am I allowed to do that?

Bonus question: Assuming filing as resident is OK and I want to avoid paying tax on my foreign income, am I allowed to use the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion? This is assuming I file taxes in October and satisfy the physical presence test by that time.

