I am writing to seek guidance on my tax compliance situation as a non-immigrant from a foreign country A(where there is no tax-treaty with USA) who came to the USA in mid-2019 on a working visa. In 2019, I filed my tax return (1040 form) as a resident alien, having qualified under the substantial presence test due to my stay in the USA. However, at the end of 2019, I left my job and returned to my home country. I then joined and worked for the company another country B (where there is tax-treaty with USA) for 2020 and 2021. I filed the tax returns in country B for 2020 and 2021. I didn’t have to file tax returns for the years 2020 and 2021 since I did not earn any income in the US during those periods. Upon returning to the US in 2022 on a non-immigrant visa, I filed my 2022 tax returns (1040 form) as married filed jointly, maintaining my status as a resident alien for tax purposes. However, I recently discovered the requirement to report foreign bank accounts if the aggregate balance exceeds $10,000. Unfortunately, I overlooked reporting income earned from savings accounts in country A and interest income on the savings account in Country B.

I have a few queries regarding my current situation: