I am writing to seek guidance on my tax compliance situation as a non-immigrant from a foreign country A(where there is no tax-treaty with USA) who came to the USA in mid-2019 on a working visa. In 2019, I filed my tax return (1040 form) as a resident alien, having qualified under the substantial presence test due to my stay in the USA. However, at the end of 2019, I left my job and returned to my home country. I then joined and worked for the company another country B (where there is tax-treaty with USA) for 2020 and 2021. I filed the tax returns in country B for 2020 and 2021. I didn’t have to file tax returns for the years 2020 and 2021 since I did not earn any income in the US during those periods. Upon returning to the US in 2022 on a non-immigrant visa, I filed my 2022 tax returns (1040 form) as married filed jointly, maintaining my status as a resident alien for tax purposes. However, I recently discovered the requirement to report foreign bank accounts if the aggregate balance exceeds $10,000. Unfortunately, I overlooked reporting income earned from savings accounts in country A and interest income on the savings account in Country B.
I have a few queries regarding my current situation:
- Tax Compliance Options: What are my available options to ensure tax compliance? Is it necessary to amend my 2022 tax returns to include the interest income and disclose foreign bank accounts in country A and B? In country A, interest income is taxable and bank withholds taxes from my account automatically. So, interest income is already taxed in country A, my home country. The money that’s I’ve in foreign countries is not from the income from USA. Do I need to amend 2019 returns too?
- FBAR Filing: Given my oversight in reporting foreign bank accounts for the previous year, should I file delinquent FBAR for the year 2022 before initiating the process for the current year? My savings total is a little over $10K.
- Streamlined Foreign Offshore Procedure(SFOP) - looking at the IRS website, it seems I am eligible for this process as well. According to them, it requires me to file or amend last 3 years returns and 6 years of FBAR. For the past 3 years tax returns, do I need to file it for 2020 and 2021 when I was not in the USA and no US source income? For 6 years of FBAR, do I really need to go back so far or can I just fill it for 2022 only? I appreciate your expertise in this matter and any advice you can provide to help me navigate these requirements.