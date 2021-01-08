I’m Resident alien on H1B visa, got married in Jan 2019.

My wife visited USA in 2019, she stayed for 133 days in USA for 2019 year and in November 2019 she returned back to home country. In 2020 year my wife couldn’t travel to USA so total days of stay for 2020 year are 0 for her. In current year 2021 she is planning to visit/stay with me in USA.

She don’t have SSN or ITIN yet, planning to apply for ITIN once she is back to USA.

I’ve already filed my Tax return for 2019 as Single filing status.

I’ve below questions: