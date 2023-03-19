I am a foreign national (and a resident alien for tax year 2022) working in the United States. I am on a J1 Research Scholar visa. I have received W2 for my salary from an US University and I have a 1099-DIV from my small investments here in the US. As I am a permanent resident of India with my family back there, I have savings bank accounts, fixed deposits, mutual funds, endowment and pension funds in Indian banks (with aggregate ~$15k). I have no other income source or assets in India except for the interests earned via the above-mentioned savings. The cumulative interest earned is < $1000 for the year 2022.

I am using TaxAct software to e-file and submit the form 1040. I am aware that I have to separately submit the Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts (FBAR) form. However, as the rulebook says "a resident alien has to pay taxes on their worldwide income", I am not sure how to declare the Indian interest income in the form 1040. The TaxAct software does not seem to be asking me any specifics about my interest income (from bank savings, securities, and endowments etc) earned from Indian savings and hence is a source of confusion.

So my questions are:

a) Whether declaration of exact interest income from Indian sources is needed in the form 1040 and if so in which field of the form and how should I declare the same?

b) Or is declaring just the accounts and their maximum value in the FBAR form is sufficient?