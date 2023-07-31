I moved from Canada to USA on May 30 2022 and work here as a full-time W2 employee. That makes me a US tax resident (alien) for 2022. Here's my detailed situation:

I earned a salary until May 26 2022 reported on T4

I held and continue to hold multiple Canadian bank accounts. I only closed one account. Received T3 slips for interest earned.

I held non-registered investment accounts last year which I closed in 2022 - the sale of the investments resulted in capital gains. I also received distributions / dividends from stocks before I sold them. I received T3 and T5 slips for distributions.

I closed my TFSA account in 2022 as well.

I hold one RRSP account with >10,000$ CAD that gets dividends/distributions from non-US entities.

Now I will file FBAR for the bank accounts and RRSP - that seems to be the easiest part.

However, how/where/on what forms do I report the bank accounts, the capital gains and dividends from the non-registered accounts, and the RRSP account distributions/dividends? As I dig in, I see references to Foreign Earned Income Exclusion, Foreign Tax Credit, form 2555, form 8938, form 1116, fincen form 114, the list goes on..

I haven't filed my US tax return yet due to the sheer complexity of the system (atleast to me as a newcomer). Didn't file an extension as I wasn't aware I needed to until after the date had passed.

Anyone been in these shoes? Please help.