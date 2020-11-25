I work for a public (state) US university but I live abroad. The university has not sent me abroad and the work does not require me to work abroad, it is purely my choice (and a deal I worked with my boss). My paycheck is direct deposited by the university into my US bank account, and I receive a regular W2.

I am a bona fide permanent foreign resident (IRS's physical residence test), and I am registered with the local tax authorities here abroad.

My question is, can I use the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion for my US taxes?