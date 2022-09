I'm quite careful with my debit card; I don't enter it on non-trustworthy sites. I just had a fraudulent transaction, so I'll need to get a new card. When I get the new card, do I need to be more careful with it than this one (not sure how I could be more careful other than by not using it online at all)? As far as I remember, I've never swiped it; all purchases have been online, chip, or tap.