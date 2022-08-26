My bank offers a debit card, which I can use to perform online purchases. Recently, I tried to purchase clothing online, but the card was declined. I was certain that I had enough funds on the card, so I checked online and indeed, I had way more on my bank account than the sum of the purchase (which in and of itself was quite low, under 100€).

I repeated my attempt to purchase the clothing, but I got rejected again. I waited several day, then attempted the purchase again. And yet again, I was rejected. So I called my bank and asked why my purchases are getting rejected. My bank contact told me the charges were rejected because they were marked as possibly fraudulent (which they weren't).

I asked why I was not informed by the credit card company - after all, they suspected my card was stolen. My bank contact could not answer that.

So my question is: If my credit card company believes that my card was stolen, why are they not contacting me? And if they don't believe my card was stolen, why would my payment to a commonly known online store be rejected?