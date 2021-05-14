I recently had a fraudulent transaction on my debit card (in the UK, where I am based). Having blocked the card, my main concern is to determine how much information has been stolen and how?

As this was an online transaction, the fraudster may have needed only superficial information regarding my card to complete the transaction e.g., expiry date, long card number and security code. These details could, theoretically, have been stolen while I used my card in person (at an ATM or while paying for goods) or they could have been stolen via hacking or phishing of myself or someone who has my details, which I would view as a lot more nefarious.

When I reported the transaction to my bank, I didn’t ask whether other auxiliary details were used in the transaction e.g. my DoB, telephone number, security questions which may have been indicative of a wider problem.

I have no reason to believe that I am personally the victim of a hack or phishing. I use anti-virus and am careful with online transactions. My questions are:

(1) Is it normal for banks to be able to give more information about a specific fraudulent transaction to their customers to help them understand how much information has been compromised?

(2) What is the best way to approach finding how much information may have been stolen and how?