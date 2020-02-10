Certain banks (like Capital One or NAB) offer to change a debit/credit card PIN remotely, from an app or the bank's website.

However, it seems to me that the PIN is also stored on the chip of the physical card, as it is actively checked when using Chip & PIN or certain TAN generators.

(How) does a remotely changed PIN get propagated to the physical card? The alternatives I could think of is that the PIN gets updated the next time the card is inserted into a terminal or ATM, or that the PIN is not stored on the card after all but checked online for every transaction, but both don't seem to always work or be very secure.