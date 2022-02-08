0

For 2021, my charitable deductions were much greater than my AGI. I think all I owe to the Feds on Income Tax for 2021 is the 3.8% tax on Investment Income. Correct? Or not?

1

That is correct, even if you elect to apply charitable contributions deduction to up to 100% of your AGI (something that is allowed in 2021 specifically), the deduction would still be added back into the Modified AGI for the purposes of NIIT (See 26 CFR 1.911-6).

3
  • Where is there a 100% limit for 2021? There was one for 2020, in CARES PubL 116-136 sec 2205, but I've not heard of, or seen on the IRS website, any for 2021. There is a nonitemized charitable deduction for cash up to $300/$600 for 2021 in TCDTRA PubL 116-260 div EE sec 212. Also 1.911 is about the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion and irrelevant here; more to the point AGI, and thus MAGI for NIIT, is computed before any itemized deductions are taken.
    – dave_thompson_085
    15 hours ago
  • @dave_thompson_085 See here: irs.gov/newsroom/…
    – littleadv
    14 hours ago
  • @dave_thompson_085 as to MAGI, then 26 USC 1411(d)(2) refers to Sec. 911(d)(6) with regards to MAGI calculation for NIIT: law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/26/1411
    – littleadv
    14 hours ago

