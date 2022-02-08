For 2021, my charitable deductions are considerably greater than my AGI, reducing my tax owed to zero or a relatively small number.

Is there a tactic that will reduce the likelihood that this will trigger an audit? 90% of the charitable deduction was to my school. I thought of including the letter of acknowledgment from my school along with my return. Is this tactic likely to be effective, or to the contrary, might it just raise a red flag?

I am asking for an assessment of probability from knowledgeable people, not just for opinions.