From time to time, I see an enthusiastic tip about how neat it is to make one's charitable contributions from one's IRA, in lieu of taking all or a part of one's RMD.

I don't see the point. The simplest is to just write checks. Declare the IRA income, declare the charitable contributions (CCs). The CCs made from the IRA wipe out taxable income to the same extent that just writing check(s) does.

I think that making the CC from the IRA reduces one's AGI, which can have several effects. (Correct?) Pro: A smaller AGI may reduce or even eliminate one's 3.8% tax on investment income. Con: A smaller AGI reduces the amount of charitable deduction allowed (if cash, used to be 50% of AGI, then 60% of AGI and now, temporarily, 100% of AGI. 30% of AGI for stocks, plus some other rules.) This could mean that part of the CCs have to be carried forward, thus deferring some of the tax savings to the next year.

Another con: writing a check is simple. Making a CC from one's IRA could be more complicated. I may or may not have check-writing privileges on my IRA; I've never asked.

What am I missing?