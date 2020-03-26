I'm currently filing with TurboTax for my first (official) year as a freelancer and had a question about how my tax owed is being calculated. I just do this stuff on the side (full-time student), so that's why I'm not super familiar with how it works for self-employed income.

Anyways, I'm filing as a single person and my total income for 2019 was $3,639. My federal deductions are $3,972. In addition to this, I wrote off the equipment -- laptop, camera, etc. -- that I use for my work.

However, TurboTax is still spitting out that I owe $462 in federal tax and $58 in state tax. How does this add up if my deductions are greater than my income? Am I missing something totally obvious? (My apologies if I am.)

Any help would be much appreciated.