I'm currently filing with TurboTax for my first (official) year as a freelancer and had a question about how my tax owed is being calculated. I just do this stuff on the side (full-time student), so that's why I'm not super familiar with how it works for self-employed income.

Anyways, I'm filing as a single person and my total income for 2019 was $3,639. My federal deductions are $3,972. In addition to this, I wrote off the equipment -- laptop, camera, etc. -- that I use for my work.

However, TurboTax is still spitting out that I owe $462 in federal tax and $58 in state tax. How does this add up if my deductions are greater than my income? Am I missing something totally obvious? (My apologies if I am.)

Any help would be much appreciated.

  • Are you treating this as a business? (That is, putting income & expenses on Schedule C.) Then you might owe Self Employment tax, which is separate from income tax: irs.gov/taxtopics/tc554 It's what would be deducted from your paycheck as FICA if you were an employee: covers Social Security, Medicaid, &c. Another possibility might be if you are being treated as a dependent by your parents. – jamesqf 6 mins ago

