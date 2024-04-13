To begin, I would like to say that I am 19 years old and this is my first time paying taxes for myself, so please inform me if I am not approaching this correctly. Be wary of a little bit of math.

I work as a baseball umpire (in the US) during the summer, and am considered an independent contractor (by way of signing a 1099). During the summer of 2023, I made $4240. With the 15.3% tax rate for independent contractors, this means I owe $648.72 in taxes.

The 2023 mileage deduction rate was 65.5 cents per mile. In one day, I would make a round trip of 86 miles (43 there and back), and I would make this trip twice a week, each Saturday and Sunday for 9 weeks total. So:

((Miles per day * days that I worked per week) * (weeks I worked)) * mileage deduction = total deduction

((86 * 2) * (9)) * .655 = $1013.94

This $1013.94 deduction is greater than the $648.72 taxed from my income. What does this mean I should do? Do I have to pay anything? Please let me know what the best course of action is. Thank y'all.

P.S: This is from mileage alone. I have a ledger of all of the equipment I had to purchase, and money spent on stuff like drinks and ice. Does this also count towards my deductions? Thanks again.