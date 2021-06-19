The probability of you being assigned is very low. The strike K p doesn't exceed the MVPS, so automatic exercise isn't happening.

However, if the option was ITM by a certain threshold (normally $0.01), the OCC will by default offer the buyer the ability to ask the OCC to assign sellers of the contract series. This is known as "exercise by exception"; in the absence of contrary instruction from a clearing member, the OCC will assign a seller, and the transaction will proceed.

On the other hand, it's still possible (theoretically) for a market participant holding / long on that same equivalent option series that you sold to exercise before 4:30pm CT the Friday that it expires even if the option is OTM. They have the right but not the obligation to exercise the option, regardless of the market price of the underlying relative to the strike.

So there's no guarantee that you won't be assigned, but the practice of exercising an OTM option is rare.