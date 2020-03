Today I noticed put options on a number of stocks with an ask price greater than the strike price. One example was USAC Sept-2020 @ $2.50 with an ask price of $4.80 around 2PM EDT.

Is their any strategy which would purchase an option at a greater premium than the strike price? Are people simply making short offers hoping somebody else makes a mistake and buys the put at market rate? It's there something else I'm not understanding?

n.b. At no point did I see bids greater than the strike.