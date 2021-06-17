0

I am new to investing. Consider a scenario of investing where, I wish to sell a PUT option at a strike price higher than current market price.

Question:

Can the PUT buyer exercise the option anytime they want OR

Only when the stock price hits the strike price on or before the expiry date?

In the screenshot attached, the KRMD PUT option is for expiry 18 Jun 2021, with a strike price of 7.5.

enter image description here

So even if I sell this PUT option, the option can't be exercised till KRMD stock price strikes 7.5, is that correct?

