I'm trying to make sense of this option:

Type: put Expiry: 2021-02-05 (= this week's Friday) Bid: 580.4 Ask: 584.9 Contract size: 100 Strike: 800

The underlying's last price is $225.

Buying this put for $584.9 will give me the right to sell 100 shares of underlying at $800/share.

If I bought and immediately exercised this option, would that mean I would instantly make $80000 - $22500 - $584.9 = $56915.1?

Where's the sense in that, why is anyone selling this? Or where did I go wrong in my logic?