I am using TD Ameritrade platform. Suppose I write a cash secured short put and the option expires in-the-money. The owner of the option then decides to exercise his right to sell.
I am okay with getting assigned since I wanted to get the stock at lower price anyway. In case the put option is OTM, I then get to keep the premium fee.
- Will TDA charge me any fees for getting assigned? If yes, how much?
- Does seller of Put option need to do anything upon expiry when the Put option expires ITM?
- Will my money get deducted automatically and the underlying stock transferred into my account automatically?