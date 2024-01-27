I'd like to buy a so-called "naked" put option on VTI. In order to exercise the put if the price of VTI is at the strike price or below, I must find someone to buy it at the strike price. I realize that the person who sold the put to me, or someone else who sold an identical put, is legally required to buy at the strike price, and will be assigned. But what happens if they don't have the means to meet their obligation? True, their broker will ideally make sure that they have sufficient assets in their account, but things happen. Are people ever not able to exercise their short puts for this reason? Do they ever get stuck with their puts?