1

I have two different personal accounts. One on Robinhood and one with Webull. I have many shares of a stock in Robinhood that I am trying to hold for a year or more before I sell. At the same time I am adding shares of the same stock on Web Bull. If I've held all of the shares held in Robinhood for more than a year but I've held the same stock for less than a year in Webull how would that work out for taxes? Would it be the 15 or 20% for long term gains on Robinhood shares that I own or will I have to sell some at the standard rate because I've held the same company in a different account.

Improve this question
New contributor
Dan the Hoosier Man is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • Which account are you selling from? I'd suggest selling from the account where you held them longer – JohnFx 1 min ago

Your Answer

Dan the Hoosier Man is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.