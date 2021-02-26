I have two different personal accounts. One on Robinhood and one with Webull. I have many shares of a stock in Robinhood that I am trying to hold for a year or more before I sell. At the same time I am adding shares of the same stock on Web Bull. If I've held all of the shares held in Robinhood for more than a year but I've held the same stock for less than a year in Webull how would that work out for taxes? Would it be the 15 or 20% for long term gains on Robinhood shares that I own or will I have to sell some at the standard rate because I've held the same company in a different account.