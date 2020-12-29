0

I understand that to be taxed long term capital gains tax you must hold your shares for more then a year before selling at a profit. My question is, does the 1+ year time frame get counted from the day you first purchase a companies stock or does the timing start over each time your purchase a stock even if it is from the same company?

So if I bought 1 apple stock on January 1, 2019 and then buy 1 more apple stock June 1, 2019 and then I sell both shares on May 1 2020 at a profit. Will I pay short term or long term capital gains tax?

Thanks.

| improve this question | |
  • There's a separate calendar for each purchase. Thus when you sell on 01-May-2020, you'll pay LT CG tax on the one you held more than a year, and ST CG tax on the one you held less than a year. – RonJohn 6 mins ago
  • So every individual purchase is its own? Even if there are 3 or 10...each is timed separately in terms of taxation? ALso, You can add this as an answer so I can give you credit! – PA-GW 1 min ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.