I understand that to be taxed long term capital gains tax you must hold your shares for more then a year before selling at a profit. My question is, does the 1+ year time frame get counted from the day you first purchase a companies stock or does the timing start over each time your purchase a stock even if it is from the same company?

So if I bought 1 apple stock on January 1, 2019 and then buy 1 more apple stock June 1, 2019 and then I sell both shares on May 1 2020 at a profit. Will I pay short term or long term capital gains tax?

Thanks.