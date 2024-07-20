0

I have held stocks for long term over 1 year periods and sold for losses then bought them back, triggering wash sales.

Now I am trying to sell the same stock ABC after holding for over 1 year.

  1. Bought 100 shares stock ABC Jan 1, 2023 for $10
  2. Sold 100 shares for $11 Feb 1, 2024
  3. Bought 110 shares for $10

The 10 brand new shares purchased would be considered short term. What about the 100 repurchased shares? Are those still considered long term positions where I can sell for long term capital gains subject to long term capital gains taxes? or does it get reset to short term holdings subject to short term capital gains if I sell for a profit?

What would happen if you kept repeating buying & selling the same long term held stock within 30 days of the sale?

Are those still considered long term positions where I can sell for long term capital gains subject to long term capital gains taxes?

Why would they? You purchased all the 110 at the same time. The fact that you had prior holdings is irrelevant here, you sold that and recognized the gain and it's gone.

  • I was told by a financial rep that the holding period would get extended for the 100 shares so it would be long term for that lot
    – Mark A
    Commented 1 hour ago
  • 1
    @MarkA The holding period would only be extended if these were wash sales. For that to happen, the sale on Feb 1, 2024 would have to be at a loss (e.g. at $9, not $11) and the purchase of the new shares are within 30 days before/after that sale. Wash sales don't apply to gains.
    – Stan H
    Commented 23 mins ago

