I have held stocks for long term over 1 year periods and sold for losses then bought them back, triggering wash sales.

Now I am trying to sell the same stock ABC after holding for over 1 year.

Bought 100 shares stock ABC Jan 1, 2023 for $10 Sold 100 shares for $11 Feb 1, 2024 Bought 110 shares for $10

The 10 brand new shares purchased would be considered short term. What about the 100 repurchased shares? Are those still considered long term positions where I can sell for long term capital gains subject to long term capital gains taxes? or does it get reset to short term holdings subject to short term capital gains if I sell for a profit?

What would happen if you kept repeating buying & selling the same long term held stock within 30 days of the sale?

