I have held stocks for long term over 1 year periods and sold for losses then bought them back, triggering wash sales.
Now I am trying to sell the same stock ABC after holding for over 1 year.
- Bought 100 shares stock ABC Jan 1, 2023 for $10
- Sold 100 shares for $11 Feb 1, 2024
- Bought 110 shares for $10
The 10 brand new shares purchased would be considered short term. What about the 100 repurchased shares? Are those still considered long term positions where I can sell for long term capital gains subject to long term capital gains taxes? or does it get reset to short term holdings subject to short term capital gains if I sell for a profit?
What would happen if you kept repeating buying & selling the same long term held stock within 30 days of the sale?
