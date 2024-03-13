Say I have an account with the following buying history:

Date Symbol Price Quantity 01/01/2023 AAPL $300 3 shares 01/01/2022 AAPL $100 1 shares 01/01/2021 AAPL $100 1 shares

If I were trying to sell some shares on 01/01/2024, am I able to sell all of these shares (i.e. 6 shares) and qualify the returns all as long-term gains? If I were trying to sell some shares on 01/01/2023, am I restricted to only selling 2 shares (i.e. the shares purchased on and before 01/01/2022).

TLDR: I'm trying to sell stock in a brokerage account and want the returns to qualify as long-term gains. Do I need to be specific or thorough in ensuring I'm only selling shares that were purchased at least a year ago and nothing more? How is holding time calculated within a brokerage account where things are always being bought?