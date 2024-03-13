Say I have an account with the following buying history:
|Date
|Symbol
|Price
|Quantity
|01/01/2023
|AAPL
|$300
|3 shares
|01/01/2022
|AAPL
|$100
|1 shares
|01/01/2021
|AAPL
|$100
|1 shares
- If I were trying to sell some shares on 01/01/2024, am I able to sell all of these shares (i.e. 6 shares) and qualify the returns all as long-term gains?
- If I were trying to sell some shares on 01/01/2023, am I restricted to only selling 2 shares (i.e. the shares purchased on and before 01/01/2022).
TLDR: I'm trying to sell stock in a brokerage account and want the returns to qualify as long-term gains. Do I need to be specific or thorough in ensuring I'm only selling shares that were purchased at least a year ago and nothing more? How is holding time calculated within a brokerage account where things are always being bought?