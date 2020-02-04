I know that long term capital gains taxes apply to assets held for more than 1 year. What happens if I buy 10 shares of stock X in May 2020, buy 2 shares of stock X in December 2020, and then sell 12 shares of stock X in June 2021? Are the first 10 shares taxes at long term while the 2 are taxed at short term capital gains rates? Ie is which specific share was purchased when factored in?
How are short vs long term capital gains taxes applied on single stocks purchased at different times?
Asked
Viewed 12 times