I know that long term capital gains taxes apply to assets held for more than 1 year. What happens if I buy 10 shares of stock X in May 2020, buy 2 shares of stock X in December 2020, and then sell 12 shares of stock X in June 2021? Are the first 10 shares taxes at long term while the 2 are taxed at short term capital gains rates? Ie is which specific share was purchased when factored in?