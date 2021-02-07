I like to keep my savings in various stocks and ETFs. Those are all long term investments which I don’t intend to sell for more than a decade. However I’m constantly paranoid over various threats to my financial assets:

Hackers accessing my credentials directly or by hacking by brokerage The brokerage having a glitch of some sort that makes my money disappear Someone gains physical access to one of my unlocked devices (say via a threat of violence) and directly transfers my money out

These are all low likelihood risks but at the same time I would like to secure myself against them if there’s an easy solution. Can I do something like ask the brokerage to never touch my account unless I show up in their office with two pieces of ID? Or maybe get a paper certificate of all my investments and keep it in a bank vault that likewise requires physical access?

Note: I’m aware of 2FA, using long random passwords, using disk encryption, regularly updating your OS, etc. But even the best security experts do small mistakes all the time so I can never be 100% sure.