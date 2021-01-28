According to a recent Bloomberg article:

Melvin Capital closed its position after repositioning its portfolio, according to a spokesperson. Citron Capital’s Andrew Left also said Wednesday that the firm covered the majority of its GameStop short bets at “a loss of 100%” in a YouTube video.

Is it possible for a skeptical third-party observer to somehow confirm if this claim is true and their portfolio is now indeed free of $GME shorts? It would be very beneficial for the hedge fund to lie about closing their positions without actually closing them, as this might help them avoid a short squeeze after all.