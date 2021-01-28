3

According to a recent Bloomberg article:

Melvin Capital closed its position after repositioning its portfolio, according to a spokesperson. Citron Capital’s Andrew Left also said Wednesday that the firm covered the majority of its GameStop short bets at “a loss of 100%” in a YouTube video.

Is it possible for a skeptical third-party observer to somehow confirm if this claim is true and their portfolio is now indeed free of $GME shorts? It would be very beneficial for the hedge fund to lie about closing their positions without actually closing them, as this might help them avoid a short squeeze after all.

  • 2
    One obvious point is that if they had, they wouldn't have paid apps like RobinHood to shut down their trading. – user253751 44 mins ago
  • 1
    @Grade'Eh'Bacon if this theory is true, they're actually helping hedge funds avoid losing money rather than helping normal investors avoid losing money. I don't know if its true or not (that's why I've started the open question), but you have to admit there's at least some credibility behind it even if its incredibly risky. – JonathanReez 35 mins ago
  • 2
    @Grade'Eh'Bacon I wouldn't expect to make money based on the supposition. But I don't see any reason why Robinhood would want to stop its users from losing money. Surely that's not their job. At the most, they should put up a warning screen "This stock is really volatile! You'll probably lose all your money! Are you sure you want to proceed?" – user253751 31 mins ago
  • 1
    @user253751 There's a separate question discussing why they might do that. Please stick to the topic on this page, and preferably only use comments to improve the question, not partially answer it. – IMSoP 15 mins ago
  • 1
    @Grade'Eh'Bacon the retail investor can lose their investment. The short seller can lose their shirt. – Jontia 6 mins ago

