Disclaimer: I am very new in all this of investment, so please forgive me if my question is too naive and ambiguous.

My problem that I don't understand how it is so complex to identify an individual stock.

I find things like:

ISIN (what looks like is not enough)

FIGI (what looks like a nice idea but I don't know where to find this in my trader[1])

Ticker Symbol (What is also not enough)

Exchange Symbol (What is confuse and also not clear in my trader[1])

What can I do to remove my confusion around this and to stop thinking why the system is so complex?

[1] DeGiro