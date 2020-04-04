0

Disclaimer: I am very new in all this of investment, so please forgive me if my question is too naive and ambiguous.

My problem that I don't understand how it is so complex to identify an individual stock.

I find things like:

  • ISIN (what looks like is not enough)
  • FIGI (what looks like a nice idea but I don't know where to find this in my trader[1])
  • Ticker Symbol (What is also not enough)
  • Exchange Symbol (What is confuse and also not clear in my trader[1])

What can I do to remove my confusion around this and to stop thinking why the system is so complex?

[1] DeGiro

  • I'm not sure what you mean by "it's not enough"? Tickers are the most common for stocks by far, and are unique for a given exchange. So unless you're trading across international exchanges, ticker is the standard way to identify a stock. – D Stanley 33 mins ago

