Disclaimer: I am very new in all this of investment, so please forgive me if my question is too naive and ambiguous.
My problem that I don't understand how it is so complex to identify an individual stock.
I find things like:
- ISIN (what looks like is not enough)
- FIGI (what looks like a nice idea but I don't know where to find this in my trader[1])
- Ticker Symbol (What is also not enough)
- Exchange Symbol (What is confuse and also not clear in my trader[1])
What can I do to remove my confusion around this and to stop thinking why the system is so complex?
[1] DeGiro