I have an account with a "traditional" stock broker but recently discovered Robinhood which is quite convenient to use and is commission-free. Is it considered safe to keep all my investment money with Robinhood or should I keep my money with multiple brokers to be safe? My main concerns are:
- Robinhood might go bankrupt (though they are insured by the government)
- Robinhood might be hacked, causing chaos
- My own account might be hacked despite 2FA being active
- Robinhood might have a glitch of some kind that erases my money
Are the fears justified? Note that this question applies to any stock broker, not just Robinhood.