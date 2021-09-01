I'm using Scalable Capital as my broker. Once I buy ETFs through them, if Scalable Capital (or the bank they are partnered with) goes into insolvency, is my investment safe? I'm wondering if I should be using different brokers to split my investments through (but invest in the same ETFs) or is it safe to use the same broker for ever-larger amounts?
@mhoran_psprep the answer to both is Germany.– MarkJeglic20 hours ago
It looks like there is a German guarantee scheme for this, through the Entschädigungseinrichtung der Wertpapierhandelsunternehmen (summary in English, or auf Deutsch).
(I don't speak German but was able to trace this through Wikipedia, which mentions it as the relevant authority for brokerages. Banks are covered by a different scheme, but it seems to have similar coverage).
The cover is not complete, however:
The amount of compensation awarded to each investor under securities transactions is 90% of the claims against the securities trading company (not more than EUR 20,000). Compensation cannot be claimed unless the funds are denominated in a currency of a EU member state or in euros. Further exclusions are regulated in section 3 (2) of the AnlEntG.
So there is a hard cap at 20,000 euros compensation (compare to guarantees for bank savings accounts, which are often higher), and some types of investment may not be covered.
Thank you! I read something similar in the T&Cs of my broker but didn't quite believe it. So this means if I hypothetically have 100,000€ in ETFs and the broker/bank goes into bankruptcy, I could lose 80,000€? Bah. 18 hours ago
@MarkJeglic as the other answer notes, there's a good chance that - if it was well-run - you would not lose anything, since your broker should have client assets kept well separate from their own funds.– Andrew12 hours ago
A simple insolvency or bankruptcy of a broker shouldn't affect that status of ETFs and stocks you own, because they are not part of the assets of the broker. This is different from fractional-reserve banking where the funds you deposit are reinvested elsewhere.
However, there is always the risk that a broker is acting dishonestly, and that the stocks their website claims you bought never even existed. Or the records of ownership could be incorrect or lost during the aftermath. Legal reporting requirements and audits are supposed to prevent this.
Brokerages can always fail.
MF Global was enormous and the CEO used clients funds - in segregated accounts to cover bad gambles (in Euro bonds default swaps I believe). USA investors had to wait for bankruptcy proceedings to complete - years to get their money and if there had turned out to not be enough funds they would have lost pro-rata.
Many investors in small brokerages lose al their money when they go bankrupt.
In the fine print of your account agreement is their right to "re-hypothecate" funds - loan them out.
Split you funds among several brokers.
Keep an eye on their balance sheet.
Occasionally withdraw some money and see how smoothly it goes. Make sure you know the details of wiring out funds and have it ready.
Cross-contagion risk in the financial markets is now enormous.
Nice example. For details on MF Global, and the over 5 year wait. see en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MF_Global#Settlements 8 hours ago
ETFs are usually in a Luxembourg SICAV (shell company) which holds the shares bought by the ETF. As a holder of the ETF shares, you own part of that SICAV, and they are not on the balance sheet of the broker, while any cash you might have on the broker account is a debt of the broker to you.
However the broker holds all the shares of their customers in large portfolios at banks or central securities depositories and if the broker is bankrupt, it might take months or years to sort out who owns which parts of these portfolios.
In addition, you have to look at the composition of the ETFs. Normally, they hold stock or other securities outright, but they could also hold performance certificates issued by a third party, and such certificates are at risk if the issuer becomes insolvent.