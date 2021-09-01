It looks like there is a German guarantee scheme for this, through the Entschädigungseinrichtung der Wertpapierhandelsunternehmen (summary in English, or auf Deutsch).

(I don't speak German but was able to trace this through Wikipedia, which mentions it as the relevant authority for brokerages. Banks are covered by a different scheme, but it seems to have similar coverage).

The cover is not complete, however:

The amount of compensation awarded to each investor under securities transactions is 90% of the claims against the securities trading company (not more than EUR 20,000). Compensation cannot be claimed unless the funds are denominated in a currency of a EU member state or in euros. Further exclusions are regulated in section 3 (2) of the AnlEntG.

So there is a hard cap at 20,000 euros compensation (compare to guarantees for bank savings accounts, which are often higher), and some types of investment may not be covered.