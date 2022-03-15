You cannot sell an asset without that being a taxable event. I.e.: every time you sell an asset, you need to recognize the capital gains and pay the capital gains tax.

There's a section in the Internal Revenue Code (Sec. 1031) that allows deferring the tax if you're selling and asset and buying a similar assets with the proceeds, under specific rules. Securities are specifically excluded from the Sec. 1031 treatment, i.e.: you cannot do such exchanges with stocks or cryptocurrencies. Sec. 1031 is most commonly used for real estate transactions.

Note that in the US, taxes are generally not withheld at source. The fact that you can sell and buy cryptocurrency for a small fee doesn't mean that there's no capital gains tax.