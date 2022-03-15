Something similar to cryptocurrency trading where you can sell and buy for small fee via stablecoins.
Is there a way to sell a stock and as soon as possible buy another stock without paying a capital gains tax? Even if there was would it be outlawed?
Even with cryptocurrencies, it is a taxable event when you trade one coin for another - including stablecoins. That means, you have to pay taxes if you made profit, and (as far as I am aware) can write off taxes if you realized loss.– Chait21 mins ago
You cannot sell an asset without that being a taxable event. I.e.: every time you sell an asset, you need to recognize the capital gains and pay the capital gains tax.
There's a section in the Internal Revenue Code (Sec. 1031) that allows deferring the tax if you're selling and asset and buying a similar assets with the proceeds, under specific rules. Securities are specifically excluded from the Sec. 1031 treatment, i.e.: you cannot do such exchanges with stocks or cryptocurrencies. Sec. 1031 is most commonly used for real estate transactions.
Note that in the US, taxes are generally not withheld at source. The fact that you can sell and buy cryptocurrency for a small fee doesn't mean that there's no capital gains tax.
Outside of a retirement account when you sell the shares of stock, or the cryptocurrency, if you made a profit you will have to report the transaction to the IRS. The determination of the amount of taxes depends on the rest of your income, and other trades you make.