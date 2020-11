I haven't found a definite written answer, probably because it is implied. However, I'd really love confirmation if anyone can verify my assumption, before I make a decision.

Say I bought 10 shares of a stock at $10/share, for a total cost of $100. Now the stock is worth $20/share. Can I sell 5 shares, effectively pulling out the original $100 I put in and leave the other 5 shares to continue to grow in value without having to pay ANY capital gains tax at all?