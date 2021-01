E.g., if I purchase stock A on 2020-10-30, loan it to my broker from 2021-02-01 to 2021-11-20 and sold it on 2021-12-01 making a capital gain of X USD, will that count as long-term or short-term capital gain?

This is just an example with random dates. I'm interested to know in the general case: if I loan securities to my broker, can this turn long-term capital gains/losses into short-term capital gains/losses?