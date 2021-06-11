0

If I sell a put and only close the transaction after 12+ months of holding that position, is it a long- or short-term capital gain/loss?

Some more context: For part of my portfolio, I sell some long-duration cash-secured puts. I am moving to the US and trying to figure out what the tax treatment would be. I am seeing conflicting information online e.g. [1] says it's short term gains even if the duration is more than 12 months while [2] says it's long term gains if it's held for more than 12 months. Is there some reliable source I can get such information from given the conflicting info online?

[1] https://www.marketwatch.com/story/how-stock-options-are-taxed-2015-03-18

[2] https://budgeting.thenest.com/tax-treatment-selling-put-options-25842.html

