From Fidelity:

According to the tax code, short- and long-term losses must be used first to offset gains of the same type. But if your losses of one type exceed your gains of the same type, then you can apply the excess to the other type.

That makes it seem like if I have a long-term capital loss, it is supposed to go toward reducing long-term capital gains. But if I purchase the same (or substantially similar) stock within 30 days, making it a Wash Sale with long-term losses, what happens to the long-term capital losses?

Does the long-term status of the loss get transferred as part of the Wash Sale, but only becomes realized when the shares that received the cost basis from a Wash Sale are sold? Or does the long-term status of that loss disappear, and they become grouped with the shares that received the cost basis from a Wash Sale?