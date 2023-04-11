The purpose of the wash sale rule is to prevent tax loss harvesting, which defers (not eliminates) the tax benefits of losses. Technically you can also have tax gain harvesting if you expect your capital gains rate to be higher in the future, or have losses that you are willing to use to offset those gains.

As of now there is no rule against tax gain harvesting, since it benefits you somewhat but does not hurt the government. They are typically more concerned about deferring taxes than what rate you end up paying. In other words, the rules are geared towards getting tax money sooner, even if it means you get the benefit of a lower rate.

Note that it would be very unusual for long-term rates to be higher than short-term rates in different tax years, but it is plausible for you to have lower short- or long-term rates now than in the future since they are based on ordinary income brackets. So if you have an unusually low income year you might actually employ tax gain harvesting to take advantage of lower gains rates now.

Also note that wash sales are not illegal, they just defer the tax break until you ultimately close your position. You can still sell at a loss and immediately buy back, you just don't get the immediate tax benefit.