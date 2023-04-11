This almost sounds like tax gain harvesting (which is similar to, but less talked about that, tax loss harvesting), where you sell shares at a profit while in a low (or 0!) tax bracket to minimize the tax you owe, and re-buy at the higher price to reset the basis so that a future sale will have a smaller gain (or even a loss), minimizing potential tax impact.
My trouble with your approach is that converting long-term gains to short-term gains is usually (or always, unless there's a special case I'm missing) undesirable. Long-term gains get preferential tax treatment; the 3 rates are 0%, 15%, and 20%, and the rate is always lower than the rate on ordinary income (which is the rate applied to short-term gains).
Let's look at an example (based on 2022 numbers): you are a Single person earning $40,000 per year, and you have $1,000 in long-term capital gains, which last year was only $500 in gains (also long term). If you sell and realize these gains this year, your income is $41,000, which means these long-term gains are taxed at 0%. Alternately, if you sold and rebought last year, your $500 gain was taxed at 0%, but when you sell now, your new $500 gain is taxed as ordinary income (12%).