Is there an incentive for me to move the IRA money into my 401k as an after-tax contribution?
Not really. You may be confusing that with a Roth conversion.
A Roth IRA conversion is a transfer of retirement assets from a Traditional, SEP, or SIMPLE IRA into a Roth IRA, which creates a taxable event. A Roth IRA conversion can be advantageous for individuals with large traditional IRA accounts who expect their future tax bills to stay at the same level or grow at the time they plan to start withdrawing from their tax-advantaged account, as a Roth IRA allows for tax-free withdrawals of qualified distributions.
If you think your tax rate will be higher during retirement, then rolling over your (pre-tax) IRA into a (post-tax) Roth IRA might be a good idea. WARNING: that rollover is going to be considered current income, and you'll cough up a bundle in taxes. So beware, and do it in stages if -- after analysis -- you think it's worthwhile.